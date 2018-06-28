Getty Image

Restricted free agency is a tricky enterprise for all but the uber-elite players in the NBA and Zach LaVine doesn’t quite fit into that category. The 23-year-old guard has displayed flashes of brilliance in his still-young career but, as of the 2018 offseason, LaVine is still something of a mystery with regard to what his ultimate destiny might be in the league — particularly coming off a season where he could only play in the second half after returning from an ACL injury.

With that as the backdrop, LaVine and the Chicago Bulls are in for a potentially raucous negotiation this summer and the Sacramento Kings reportedly may be looking to get involved to make things dicier.