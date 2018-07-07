Zach LaVine Agrees To An $80 Million Offer Sheet With The Kings

Getty Image

Between his athleticism, ability to shoot threes, and age, Zach LaVine figured to be high on the list of in-demand restricted free agents this summer. The 23-year-old combo guard is still something of a work in progress, especially because he only played 24 games last season due to his recovery from a torn ACL.

LaVine has already played for two teams in his young NBA career: Minnesota and Chicago. Now, there’s a chance that number gets pushed to three, as the Sacramento King have put a major offer sheet in front of the dynamic guard. According to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, the Kings and LaVine agreed to an offer sheet worth $80 million over four years, and the Bulls now have two days to match.

RFA Zach LaVine has agreed to a four-year, $80M offer sheet with the Sacramento Kings, league sources tell Yahoo. The Chicago Bulls have 48 hours to match. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 6, 2018

Per Sam Amick of USA TODAY Sports, the deal has no options.

Zach LaVine’s agreed-upon four year, $80 million deal with Sacramento has no options, I’m told. Chicago now has two days to match. That’s a lot of dough… — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) July 7, 2018

During his short stint with the Bulls last season, LaVine averaged 16.7 points on 38.3 percent shooting from the field and 34.1 percent shooting from behind the arc. Those shooting numbers are a hair under his career averages — he’s a 43.7 percent shooter from the field and a 37.3 percent shooter from three — and when he’s at his best, LaVine is a dynamic scorer whose athleticism makes him a handful on the offensive end of the floor. Now, Chicago has to determine whether all that LaVine brings to the table is worth $80 million. If not, LaVine will spend the next few years in Sacramento.