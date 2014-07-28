Zach LaVine Shows Off Otherworldly Hops At Seattle Pro-Am

Two weeks ago, we wondered who would win a dunk contest featuring a dream field of crazy-athletic rookies Andrew Wiggins, Aaron Goron, and Zach LaVine. Though Wiggins and Gordon have done nothing in the interim to dissuade us from believing they’re worthy competitors, LaVine still might be on an entirely different stratosphere as a dunker. The Minnesota Timberwolves rookie showed off his otherworldly hops and insane mid-air dexterity in a casual dunk contest at the Seattle Pro-Am over the weekend.

Well-known professional dunker Golden Child, while certainly impressive, was simply no match for LaVine.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Nuts.

Our favorite? This one.

It’s just hard to believe that even dunkers the caliber of Wiggins and Gordon could best a series of slams like these. Let’s hope we get the chance to find out at All-Star weekend.

(Videa via Ballislife)

Could any NBA player beat LaVine in a dunk contest?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.