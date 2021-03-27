Zach LaVine On His Future With The Bulls: ‘I Want To Stay In Chicago’

Zach LaVine’s game has been on a steady upswing since he arrived in the NBA with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and this season in Chicago, he’s made good on that enormous potential by landing his first All-Star nod and proving that he’s so much more than just an incredible dunker.

Now, the Bulls organization has likewise shown that they are invested in LaVine’s future, securing a deal to land two-time All-Star Nikola Vucevic from the Orlando Magic at the trade deadline in an effort to continue building around their budding star. It was also a move to try and convince LaVine to reciprocate his commitment to the team for the future.

LaVine has one more year left on his current contract, which would make him an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2022. But if he has anything to do with it, LaVine wants to remain in Chicago on a long-term deal.

Asked by @CodyWesterlund if Vucevic trade makes him more likely to re-sign with Bulls long-term, Zach LaVine said: “I want to stay in Chicago. I haven’t had anything of wanting to leave. When that time comes, obviously I’ll try to do the best I can to stay here… — Rob Schaefer (@rob_schaef) March 26, 2021

Free agency has been a sticking point for the Bulls in recent years, as with other former prestige franchises like the Knicks, efforts to lure marquee talent in the offseason have largely never come to fruition. But with several top players hitting the market this summer, the Bulls are feeling much more confident as an attractive destination, given the pairing of LaVine and Vucevic along with several other talented pieces.