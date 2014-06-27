Zach LaVine Wasn’t Upset About ‘Wolves Pick, Just Overcome With Emotion

06.27.14 4 years ago

There’s a lot fans believe they can interpret from brief snippets of an NBA player’s countenance. Never was this fallacy more apparent than when Adam Silver announced Zach LaVine was Minnesota’s choice at No. 13 tonight. He had his head down on his table and appeared to mouth “F*** me” when his name called for Minney. It was misleading, to say the least.

Here’s a Vine of his reaction, by way of reddit:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Afterwards, he was asked about the covert display, and when you go back and look at the 19-year-old, you can see he’s just a whirlpool of emotions. His dream just came true, and we all watched on TV.

“Just, ‘I can’t believe this is happening. I’ve been waiting for this my whole life. I saw the cameras come over, btu it was just like a rush of emotions still. I had to put my head down.

“I’m on cloud nine right now. I’m really just trying to take it in. I had a rush of emotion. It still ain’t sunk in yet.”

LaVine is looking forward to playing in the NBA, and it doesn’t matter that he’s going from 80 degrees and sun every day in Los Angeles to the American tundra in Minneapolis.

“I’m from Seattle,” LaVine said when told of the weather discrepancy. “So I’m cool with the cold. I’m good with everything. Minnesota is a great town. It’s a great place. I’m excited to be going there.”

Kevin Love should take note.

What do you think?

