Nebraska Gave Zaire Wade His First Scholarship Offer

08.22.18

Zaire Wade won’t have to choose where he wants to go to college for a while, but whenever he makes that decision, a school with close ties to his family will be prominently involved. According to the class of 2020 guard’s Instagram account, the University of Nebraska decided to extend a scholarship offer to Wade.

Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Nebraska🙏🏾

According to 247Sports, which has not given any stars or a rating to the 6’2 guard just yet, this is the first scholarship offer Wade has received. It’s also not the first time a Big Ten school has had some amount of interest in him, as Wade took an unofficial visit to Michigan State last season.

Unsurprisingly, no one was happier about this news than his stepmom, Gabrielle Union. A native of Omaha, Union is a gigantic fan of the Huskers and took to Twitter to celebrate Wade getting an offer.

