Sixers Rookie Zhaire Smith Reportedly Fractured His Left Foot

08.07.18 6 mins ago

On Tuesday morning, the Philadelphia 76ers made waves in announcing that 2018 first round pick Zhaire Smith suffered what the team described as a left foot injury earlier in the week during a development camp in Las Vegas. Immediately, speculation began as to just how serious the former Texas Tech standout’s ailment might be but, by the afternoon, Shams Charania of Yahoo reported that Smith actually fractured his left foot.

A Sixers draft pick suffering a significant injury prior to their rookie season is an all too familiar refrain in Philadelphia, and Charania revealed that Smith’s injury is actually a Jones fracture, which is the same injury that cost Sixers teammate Ben Simmons his entire rookie campaign.

