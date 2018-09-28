Getty Image

The Sixers’ recent history with rookies staying healthy hasn’t exactly been sterling, as Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Markelle Fultz all suffered major injuries at one point or another in their first year in the league. Earlier this summer, it was revealed that Zhaire Smith got bit with the injury bug, too, as the Texas Tech guard suffered a fracture in his left foot that is expected to push back his NBA debut.

On Thursday afternoon, Philadelphia provided an update on Smith’s health, but the catch was that it had nothing to do with his injured foot. The team released a statement regarding a procedure that Smith needed to undergo following an allergic reaction.

There’s no word on exactly what caused this reaction, but thankfully, the Sixers said the procedure was successful.

The Sixers have high hopes for Smith, as the team sent fellow rookie Mikal Bridges to Phoenix for the high flyer and a future unprotected first-round pick that previously belonged to the Miami Heat. He’s expected to be a bit of a project — he possesses a ton of upside even if he is something of a ball of clay right now — but his future is still bright once he’s healthy and able to get on the floor.