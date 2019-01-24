Getty Image

The Philadelphia 76ers have been a fascinating team this year, as they are solidly in the fourth spot in the East at 32-17, but that success has come with plenty of drama attached.

The acquisition of Jimmy Butler has been a net positive, but there are rumblings of discontent already, which is really par for the course for Butler. While Butler has been openly questioning (and at times abrasively so) the offensive strategy of the Sixers, the bigger issue for Philadelphia moving forward may be depth. Butler has been dealing with a wrist injury and Joel Embiid has some back soreness issues right now, and any absence from their top stars (particularly Embiid) can cause problems.

Part of the Sixers depth problem was created by the Butler trade, sending two key pieces in Robert Covington and Dario Saric to Minnesota for only one in return. However, another issue is that Philly’s two most recent first round picks, 2017 No. 1 overall Markelle Fultz and 2018 No. 10 overall Zhaire Smith, aren’t able to play due to injury issues.