Texas Tech’s Zhaire Smith Pulled Out A 360 Alley-Oop That You Have To See To Believe

03.15.18 52 mins ago

Getty Image

Zhaire Smith was not participating in a dunk contest on Thursday night but he might have won one if he was. Texas Tech’s dynamic freshman guard threw down an absolute monster jam during the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, giving the Red Raiders a huge emotional boost early on against Stephen F. Austin.

Smith got the crowd in Dallas amped up in the first half when he converted a 360 alley-oop dunk in traffic against SFA, making a play that should be incredibly difficult look effortless.

The dunk drew a huge roar, and the broadcast crew pointed out that even some SFA fans were cheering the play. It takes something special to get more than the impartials going at a tournament game, but this one fits the bill.

Around The Web

TAGS2018 NCAA TournamentStephen F. Austin LumberjacksTEXAS TECH RED RAIDERSzhaire smith

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 12 hours ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP