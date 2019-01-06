Zion Williamson Threw Down An Insane One-Handed 360 Against Clemson

ESPN

Zion Williamson has been producing ridiculous basketball highlights since he was in high school. As a result, he was a household name even before arriving at Duke but, since Williamson crashed the college party, the ultra-talented freshman has taken the college basketball world by storm as the likely No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

With that said, Williamson may have waited until the calendar flipped to 2019 to submit his most ludicrous college highlight and it arrived in the second half against Clemson on Saturday evening. The game was very much out of hand when Williamson picked up a steal at mid-court with a full head of steam.

From there, it was showtime.