Zion Williamson Threw Down An Insane One-Handed 360 Against Clemson

01.05.19 1 hour ago

ESPN

Zion Williamson has been producing ridiculous basketball highlights since he was in high school. As a result, he was a household name even before arriving at Duke but, since Williamson crashed the college party, the ultra-talented freshman has taken the college basketball world by storm as the likely No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

With that said, Williamson may have waited until the calendar flipped to 2019 to submit his most ludicrous college highlight and it arrived in the second half against Clemson on Saturday evening. The game was very much out of hand when Williamson picked up a steal at mid-court with a full head of steam.

From there, it was showtime.

Around The Web

TAGSCollege BasketballDUKE BLUE DEVILSzion williamson

Listen To This

The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

01.04.19 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

12.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

12.28.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.26.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.26.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP