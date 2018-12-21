Zion Williamson and the Duke Blue Devils squared off against Texas Tech in Madison Square Garden on Thursday night. Despite the fact that Williamson fouled out of the game, and despite the fact that Jarrett Culver of the Red Raiders led all players in scoring, Duke was able to come out on top, 69-58.

Naturally so much of the hype stemmed from the Blue Devils, especially Williamson, playing in an historic building. To add to the intrigue, the NBA team that plays there has a shot at getting the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, and as such, the game led to a whole lot of people wondering what it would be like if Williamson became a Knick next summer.

Williamson, foul trouble aside, had a good night, leading Duke with 17 points and a game-high 13 rebounds. After it was all over, he was asked about some day suiting up in Madison Square Garden and did his best to avoid saying anything that could have gotten him in trouble.