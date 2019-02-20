Getty Image

Putting Zion Williamson in the conversation for the best college basketball players in recent memory might be a bit premature, but it’s not up for debate that the sport hasn’t seen an athlete quite like him in some time, if ever. His mix of skill, power, and athleticism is unique, and putting all of that into a 6’7, 285 pound frame has turned Williamson into must-see television.

As it turns out, Williamson credits this to an insane two-year growth spurt that happened during his high school career. The potential No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft sat down with Devin Gordon of GQ to talk all things ball, and revealed that between his freshman and junior years of high school, he went from a tall-but-skinny teenager to a physical marvel.

Williamson says he gained 100 pounds over that time, and while that happened, he realized that he was able to do things athletically that he had never been able to do before.