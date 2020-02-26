Zion Williamson And Brandon Ingram Gave LeBron And The Lakers All They Could Handle

Tuesday night was a big one for both halves of the New Orleans Pelicans’ dynamic young duo. For Zion Williamson, he was afforded the first opportunity to go toe-to-toe with LeBron James, the man with whom he’s been compared ever since he was selected No. 1 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft. For Brandon Ingram (and Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart), he got the chance to return to where he started his NBA career, only to get traded this past offseason in the monster deal that landed the Los Angeles Lakers Anthony Davis.

The Pelicans were unable to come out on top, in large part because James and Davis combined for 61 points, 22 rebounds, nine assists, and seven blocks. But if there is a silver lining to the cloud that is a 118-109 loss, it’s that Ingram and Williamson gave us our latest glimpse into why the future is so bright on the bayou.

Ingram had the latest big evening in what has been an All-Star season, scoring 34 points on 12-for-20 shooting, ripping down seven rebounds, doling out four assists, and recording a pair of steals. Williamson, meanwhile, took out a piece of real estate at the free throw line. He scored 29 points, going 8-for-18 from the field and 13-for-19 at the charity stripe. For good measure, he also recorded six boards, three dimes, and a steal.

“I think they’re gonna be fine,” Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry said after the game. “Both of those guys are unselfish guys, and you know, they play for the betterment of the team. I thought they did a good job. We played with a lot of confidence against, for me, there may be a better team in the NBA, but we’ll see.”

With the two of them in the lineup — an admittedly very, very small sample size — the Pelicans are 6-6 on the year. It’s nothing earth-shattering, but playing .500 ball this year would earn the squad a spot in the postseason. Add in that New Orleans is trying to incorporate a new, high-usage player like Williamson mid-season to a group that had just appeared to have righted the ship, winning 11 of 16 prior to his debut on Jan. 22.

Wednesday served as their greatest test, and while they couldn’t quite come out on top, the pair did battle admirably against the mighty Lakers. James was especially impressed by what he saw in his first time going up against the reigning No. 1 pick.

It’s not hard to be impressed with Williamson, just like it’s not hard to be impressed with what we’ve seen out of Ingram this. Initial concerns about their potential fit — Williamson projects as a 4, the position where Ingram has thrived this season — haven’t been quite as big of a deal. There have been some issues on offense, as Cleaning the Glass indicates lineups with those two on the floor are scoring 105.7 points per 100 possessions (putting them in the 19th percentile of lineups), but defensively, they’ve been stout, a bit of a surprise considering Williamson is still getting a crash course on life in the league at that end.