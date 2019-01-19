Getty Image

We here at Dime like to celebrate the fun side of basketball. Even beyond the fact that the NBA is the only major professional sports league in the United States that seems to really embrace the silliness that is its general existence of “a sport people play,” basketball is a fun game, played by fun people, with something fun happening across all levels of the sport — from high school, to college, to the pros — on a nightly basis. It’s the only sport I can think of where a player threw soup at a coach. If I am wrong, please, don’t tell me.

Anyway, we’re here today to discuss one of the more parts of the NBA calendar: the Dunk Contest, which happens every All-Star Saturday night as the main event. Sure, there have been some stinkers over the year, but for the most part, it’s great! This year’s is shaping up to be a doozy, as we’ve already heard that Hornets rookie Miles Bridges plans on participating in the event, which is taking place in his city, Charlotte.

This is, for lack of a better phrase, good as hell and I wish with my whole heart that Bridges (in a safe way) rips the rim off of the backboard before standing on top of the judge’s table while holding the rim above his head like it’s a trophy or something. I wish this for everyone, even though we do not know who the other three competitors are going to be.

Also: I would like it if one of those other three competitors are Zion Williamson.