Presumptive No. 1 Overall Pick Zion Williamson Declared For The NBA Draft On Instagram

04.15.19 41 mins ago

Getty Image

Zion Williamson is officially a college dropout, and for good reason. The presumptive No. 1 pick in this summer’s NBA Draft will leave Duke and enter the draft pool, ending one of the most impressive freshman seasons in college basketball to make one NBA franchise extremely happy.

Williamson was long thought to be leaving Duke after his freshman season, and once the Blue Devils were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament that speculation grew. But Zion played coy in interviews in the weeks that followed. On Monday afternoon, though, Williamson posted on Instagram that his time in Durham had come to an end.

View this post on Instagram

🔵Thank you Duke🔵#thebrotherhood

A post shared by Zion Williamson (@zionlw10) on

