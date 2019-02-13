Getty Image

Zion Williamson came up huge as Duke picked up the biggest comeback win during the Mike Krzyzewski era. The Blue Devils stormed back from a 23-point second-half deficit on the road against No. 16 Louisville, picking up a 71-69 victory against their conference foes. Williamson, as he’s been wont to do this season, had a monster game, scoring 27 points and ripping down 12 rebounds against the Cardinals.

While the game didn’t feature one of those thunderous dunks or blocks into the 11th row that have become so commonplace when he takes the floor, Williamson still found a way to cause Twitter to implode upon itself. How? Well, we learned that he apparently has the grip strength of the average free climber, because this is what happened when he put three fingertips on a basketball.