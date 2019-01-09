Zion Williamson Does Not Like Being ‘Classified As A Dunker’

Zion Williamson has taken the college basketball world by storm, establishing himself as a superstar in the sport and the favorite to be taken No. 1 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft. He’s put up plenty of silly numbers for the 12-1 Duke Blue Devils, averaging 20.9 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.2 steals, and 1.9 blocks per game for the No. 1 team in the nation.

The thing that has made Williamson such a star is what most expected to become his calling card at this level: his ability to dunk. Williamson is a high school mixtape legend, and his ability to levitate has translated to the college game.

Being known for thunderous dunks isn’t a bad thing, but when you’re someone whose game is as well-rounded as Williamson, it could be a bit of a slight against everything else you can do on the floor. In fact, Williamson spoke to David M. Hale of ESPN following the Blue Devils’ 87-65 win over Wake Forest on Tuesday and made it clear that he doesn’t want to be known as just a dunker.

“I kind of hate being classified as a dunker,” Williamson said. “Coach [Mike Krzyzewski] wouldn’t have recruited me if I was just a dunker. But I guess people on the outside don’t understand that. I can’t play to impress other people. I’m playing to get better for myself and my teammates and hopefully make a run for a national championship.”

