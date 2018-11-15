Fox Sports South

The 2018-19 Duke Blue Devils are the most must-see college basketball team of the last decade, if not more, because of one man: Zion Williamson.

With all due respect to the greatness of R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish, it’s what Williamson is able to do athletically that makes even the most casual basketball fans want to watch Duke this season. Williamson is listed at 6’7, 285 pounds, which as of this summer would’ve made him the second-heaviest player in the NBA, and yet he still has a 40-inch vertical that he shows off on both ends of the floor.

Against Army over the weekend, Williamson put his head near the rim on an absurd block as he helped over from the weakside to erase a shot. On Wednesday against Eastern Michigan, Williamson once again was eye-level with the rim on an alley-oop from Barrett that was nothing short of astonishing.