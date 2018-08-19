Zion Williamson Won’t Stop Dunking All Over Poor Canadian College Teams

08.19.18 2 hours ago

ESPN+

While Kentucky made a pilgrimage to the Bahamas as a warmup for the regular season, Duke has decided to go north of the border to Canada for their preseason tour.

The trip to Canada isn’t all that surprising, given one of Duke’s trio of top freshmen, R.J. Barrett, is from Mississauga, Canada. With Canadian basketball currently booming, it was a clever ploy by coach Mike Krzyzewski to enhance the Duke brand in Canada and, with ESPN+ on board with the broadcasts, those in the U.S. had plenty of chances to see the new-look Blue Devils in action as well.

While Barrett got a chance to play in front of his home country’s fans, it was Zion Williamson, unsurprisingly, who stole the show. Williamson dominated their first game against Ryerson and was back at it on Sunday with another monster performance against McGill, which included this ridiculous baseline dunk.

