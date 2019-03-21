Getty Image

Duke basketball phenom Zion Williamson is arguably the most coveted NBA prospect since LeBron James. His high school mixtapes, particularly his defiance of the universe’s natural laws of physics, were already the stuff of legend even before he started his one-and-done season at Duke.

But after injuring his knee in a freak shoe explosion last month against rival UNC, some basketball pundits sounded the alarms and called for Williamson to close the chapter on his lone season in the collegiate ranks in order to avoid any further injuries that might undermine his NBA career.

Williamson, however, put the kibosh on that idea and has been as dominant as ever for the Blue Devils since returning in the ACC Tournament, as they head into the NCAA Tournament this week. The 6’8 forward recently explained why he opted to return for March Madness and even went so far as to say he would’ve attended Duke even if the NBA didn’t have a minimum age requirement.