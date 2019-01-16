Getty Image

Zion Williamson is viewed as a near-lock to go No. 1 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft once he declares. It’s impressive for a young player to have already become a consensus top pick this early in the process, but Williamson has captivated basketball fans with his unique and exciting brand of ball.

Which begs the question: What exactly is left for Williamson to accomplish in college? Of course, he can play for Duke, become a consensus All-American, and try to win an NCAA Championship. But seeing as how he’s playing basketball for free and has a gigantic payday on the horizon, wouldn’t it be better for him to just sit out, not risk injury, and spend the rest of his time preparing for the NBA?

According to Scottie Pippen on The Jump, that’s exactly what Williamson should do.