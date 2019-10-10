Zion Williamson Exploded For 29 Points In A Preseason Win Over The Bulls

There are so many storylines going into the coming season that it’s hard to keep track of all the different narrative threads. The championship race is more wide open than it’s been in years, in no small part because of just how many superstars switched teams over the summer.

As with any new season, one of the most exciting parts is the chance to finally see the incoming rookie class in action after a full offseason worth of hype and anticipation. And this year’s class is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated in recent memory, namely because of Zion Williamson, who’ll start his career with enormous expectations.

If the pre-season is any indication — which is highly debatable — we’re in for a real treat. On Wednesday, the former Duke standout put on a show against the Bulls, as he finished with an eye-popping stat line of 29 points, on 12-of-13 field goals no less, to go along with four assists, four rebounds, a steal, and a block just to round things out.

That was made sweeter by the fact that his teammates were able to stage a fourth-quarter comeback to get the 127-125 win as he sat the final period.

Zion (29 PTS | 12-13 FG | 4 REB) was a force tonight. 😤#NBAPreseason pic.twitter.com/qOOYgXfRoe — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 10, 2019

Of course, no Zion highlight would be complete without showcasing his preternatural athleticism, as seen above with the relatively easy 180 dunk in the lane in the second half. The early returns for the Zion-Lonzo Ball combo have looked good so far, as well.

My new nickname for Lonzo Ball and Zion Williamson is Ying and Yang. They make each other look better. 8 assists for Zo and 16 points for Zion already in the 2nd quarter 😳 pic.twitter.com/ijVoArs7Zt — Bishop&Pastor RW: The True Body of Christ Restored (@Bishop_PastorRW) October 10, 2019

It’s tempting to read too much into this, but even with the most tempered of expectations, it’s hard not to get excited about Zion and the rest of the young Pelicans this season as they look to establish themselves as the up-and-commers in the West. Williamson still has questions to answer about his perimeter game, but as the Bulls learned on Wednesday, he’s capable of asserting his will in the paint even when the top priority on the scouting report is to keep him out.