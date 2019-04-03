Zion Williamson Nearly Tore The Hoop Down On A Dunk During A Pickup Game

04.03.19 12 mins ago

Getty Image

Zion Williamson’s college basketball career has, presumably, come to an end following Duke’s Elite Eight loss to Michigan State over the weekend. It’s expected that the first-team All-American will forgo his final three years of eligibility en route to getting selected No. 1 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, signing a potentially historic sneaker deal, and becoming a superstar.

But there’s a lot of time between now and then, and Williamson, at is core, is a person who just likes to play basketball. He’s also a college student, and when you are a college student who likes to play basketball, you go to gyms on your campus and find places to play pickup.

The issue is that hoops at gyms on campus tend to be, well, not designed for someone who is 6’7 and 280+ pounds and who is capable of generating more power than a wind turbine to dunk on them. So when Williamson threw down on a random gym basket, this happened.

Around The Web

TAGSzion williamson
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 10 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.02.19 11 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.01.19 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

03.29.19 4 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.29.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.26.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP