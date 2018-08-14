Twitter/@MichaelGrange

Duke’s 2018 recruiting class has been touted as one of the best ever, as the Blue Devils brought in the top three prospects on the 247 Sports Composite Rankings in R.J. Barrett, Cameron Reddish, and Zion Williamson.

Whether that trio of star freshmen can live up to the hype in Durham remains to be seen, but, if nothing else, it will be a fascinating season in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Barrett and Reddish figure to be near the top of NBA Draft boards come next June, but Williamson is a much more polarizing pro prospect.

Williamson is listed at 6’7, 285 pounds in the Duke guide this season, with the weight coming in at an astounding number and the height likely being a generous listing. Still, even at that size Williamson is a spectacular athlete and that has Mike Krzyzewski feeling just fine about him coming in a bit heavier. On Tuesday, Williamson flaunted that athleticism by making a free throw line dunk look stunningly easy in practice.