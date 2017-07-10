Zion Williamson, Everyone’s Favorite High School Dunker, Wants To Be The ‘Greatest Ever’

07.10.17 9 months ago

YouTube/EliteMixtapes

The best dunker in the world might be a 16-year-old in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Zion Williamson has become an internet sensation because of his thunderous in-game dunks that send gyms into a frenzy and leave opponents and scouts alike shellshocked by his incredible bounce and power attacking the rim.

Williamson has led Spartanburg Day School to back-to-back state titles on his way to becoming one of the nation’s top recruits for 2018 — he’s ranked No. 3 overall for the Class of 2018 on 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. Williamson’s dunks made him a household name to hoops fans, and his dunk mixtapes are the thing of legend, but he doesn’t want to simply be known as a legendary dunker.

Elite Mixtapes

