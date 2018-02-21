Zion Williamson’s Latest Hoops Highlights Are Proof He May Possess The Ability To Levitate

02.21.18

The last time we checked in on Zion Williamson, the soon-to-be member of the Duke Blue Devils drilled a jumper in an opponent’s face before saluting an adult that was heckling him. It was delightful, but let’s face it, Williamson’s best highlights come when he uses the fact that he can jump out of a building to his advantages.

This manifests itself in two ways on the floor. First is via his ability to dunk, which we have covered time and time again because he can absolutely fly. Second is his ability to block shots, which doesn’t get as much attention but is still jaw-dropping, mostly because Williamson is 6’5 with no shoes on.

We got both of those highlights in the last day, and per usual, they’re the kinds of things that remind you why he’s such a highly-regarded prospect. Let’s start with this blocked shot, which was so mean that I have to believe someone told Williamson to apologize for it.

