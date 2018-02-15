Getty Image

It’s been a few days since we’ve gotten a really good Zion Williamson highlight. Things seem like they’ve been going well for the high school senior lately, who committed to Duke last month to give the Blue Devils maybe the best recruiting class in college basketball history, but we haven’t seem him do something delightful on a basketball court in a minute.

Fortunately, Williamson is awesome, and we were able to get a moment of brilliance out of him in a video posted by Overtime. The surprise might be that this particular highlight had nothing to do with his ability to fly and throw down.

The scene: Some adult thought it would be fun to heckle a teenager. The issue is that teenager rules, so Williamson canned a three in an opposing player’s face before turning to their heckler and saluting him.