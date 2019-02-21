Duke Announces Zion Williamson Is Day-To-Day With A Knee Sprain

Getty Image

Zion Williamson is going to be ok. The Duke Blue Devils gave the highly-anticipated injury update on their star freshman forward, who suffered a knee injury on Wednesday night during the team’s loss to North Carolina. It was a scary incident, one in which Williamson exploded out of his sneaker and was unable to play after getting hurt in the game’s first minute.

The initial reports were optimistic, as Mike Krzyzewski said after the game that Williamson didn’t have any major structural damage. Now, Duke announced that Williamson will be day-to-day with a right knee sprain.

NEWS: Zion Williamson was diagnosed with a Grade 1 right knee sprain. He is progressing as expected, and his status is day-to-day. pic.twitter.com/H8YUZGnOyc — Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) February 21, 2019

The Blue Devils have five games left in the regular season, starting with a showdown against Syracuse at the Carrier Dome this weekend. If Williamson isn’t able to return to the floor that quickly, all eyes would go to the following Tuesday, when Duke travels to Blacksburg to take on Virginia Tech.

Regardless, it’s great news for a Blue Devils squad that has national title aspirations that their best player should be able to play again this season. Duke looked all out of sorts with Williamson on the sideline against the Tar Heels, and while North Carolina deserves a ton of credit for that, the Blue Devil offense could not get into a rhythm without their matchup nightmare of a forward. Getting him back is huge, and now, the big question is when we’ll see him back on the floor.