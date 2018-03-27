ESPN2

The McDonald’s All-American Dunk Contest took place Monday night at Morehouse College in Atlanta, where some of the nation’s best prospects tried to put on a show and duke it out for second place behind Zion Williamson.

There was very little doubt that Williamson, whose high school in-game dunk reel is legendary, was going to win provided he did the following things: 1) Show up, 2) Actually try, 3) Didn’t completely miss in any round. The rest of the competition had some pretty great highlights, including Olivia Nelson-Ododa scoring a perfect 100 with her first dunk.

UConn commit Olivia Nelson-Ododa threw this down with EASE for the perfect 💯 score pic.twitter.com/DUPIeuam65 — ESPN (@espn) March 27, 2018

All eyes remained on Zion and the Duke commit did not disappoint with his first dunk — despite requiring four attempts — as he threw down a silly off-the-backboard between-the-legs dunk.