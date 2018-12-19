Getty Image

Zion Williamson has lived up to his reputation as a highlight machine during his time at Duke. His presumed one year in college basketball has been a blast so far, and while there’s no guarantee the Blue Devils win a national championship or anything, we have enough information to safely say that the team’s games are can’t miss, because Williamson is going to do something ludicrous.

The latest example of this came on Tuesday night when the second-ranked Blue Devils hosted Princeton at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Tigers are notorious for playing smart, cerebral basketball, hoping to backdoor cut you to death with the hopes of picking up baskets at the rim.

Williamson cares not about this, and seeing as how his block percentage is in the top-100 in college basketball per KenPom, trying to score at the hoop when he’s on the floor can be dangerous. In fact, it led to this nonsense happening in the second half of action.