How Will Zion Williamson’s Return Impact New Orleans’ Playoff Hopes?

It is finally Zion Day in the Association.

The immensely-hyped No. 1 pick out of Duke is making his regular-season debut for New Orleans after being inactive for 13 weeks, joining a Pelicans team firmly in the midst of a postseason chase. New Orleans has soldiered through a rough start to the season without Williamson (and Derrick Favors for an extended stretch) to climb within 3.5 games of the final playoff spot. The Pelicans began the year 6-9 before losing 13 games in a row. They’ve since won 11 of 16, including a raucous blowout over the Memphis Grizzlies, the current occupants of the 8-seed, on Martin Luther King Day.

It’s an exciting time for the Pels, which suddenly face one simple question: How does Zion’s return affect a team that is just now hitting its stride?

From a talent perspective, this is a no-brainer. Williamson is the most highly-touted college prospect since Anthony Davis. Having a player with that skill level can only improve the product the Pelicans put on the court. In his limited preseason action, Williamson was an offensive monster, averaging 23.3 points in just 27.2 minutes per game while shooting 71.4 percent from the field. He enjoyed that efficiency despite being unable hit jumpers and making less than 70 percent of his free throws.

Williamson had an unparalleled ability at the collegiate level to get into the lane at will and finish over whichever defenders had the misfortune of being stationed in front of him. That strength and explosiveness stood out again in the preseason, and even when he missed the occasional shot, he used his prodigious second jump to get a putback attempt.

Offense hasn’t been a problem from the Pelicans during their current surge. For the season, they’ve had an above-average offensive rating, per Cleaning the Glass, and that figure has risen to 117.4 over the past two weeks, better than the league-leading Dallas Mavericks. The way New Orleans has done that is by going small, putting Brandon Ingram at the four and letting him work with a spaced floor. To Ingram’s credit, he has thrived with the increased scoring burden.

Ingram has been decisive getting to the basket with an open lane, and he’s kept the threat of his drive alive with fantastic spot-up accuracy. The prospect who couldn’t shoot in Los Angeles is now draining 47.7 percent of his field goal attempts, including 39.9 percent of his three-pointers. He’s been at his best at power forward, when the Pelicans can surround him with three shooters at the perimeter spots, and potentially four if Nicolo Melli is at center.