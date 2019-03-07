Zion Williamson Was On Instagram Live In A Full Adidas Tracksuit

03.06.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Zion Williamson will be the hottest commodity on the sneaker free agent market the moment he declares for the NBA Draft, whenever Duke’s season comes to an end.

Duke, of course, is a Nike school and Williamson famously blew through a pair of PG2.5s, causing him to sprain his knee which has kept him out of the last three games. The future No. 1 overall pick is expected back by the time Duke is playing in the ACC Tournament next week, although unlikely to play in Chapel Hill this Saturday in their rematch with UNC, but all talk about Zion comes with an eye to the NBA.

Every sneaker company will be trying to throw the bag at Williamson, and no one would be surprised if he finds himself with one of, if not the, richest shoe deals ever for a rookie. However, the question is who will it be. Nike has him in their gear right now, but in high school he played in adidas, regularly wearing Harden’s signature line. On Wednesday, Williamson hopped on Instagram Live to let his fans watch him play some video games and he just so happened to be wearing a full adidas tracksuit.

