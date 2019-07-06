Getty Image

Zion Williamson will suit up in a professional basketball game for the first time in his life on Friday night, and as such, hoops fans are overjoyed. The No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft will take the floor for the New Orleans Pelicans against his college pal, R.J. Barrett, and the New York Knicks at the annual Las Vegas Summer League.

The Thomas and Mack Center was jammed packed before the game even tipped off, as fans at the league’s summer showcase wanted to see the high-flying Duke superstar in person. A minor subplot to the game was Williamson’s sneaker choice, as he entered the game operating without being on any sneaker company’s list of sponsored athletes.

Williamson threw on a special pair of sneakers for the game: the custom Kyrie 4s he wore at Duke that read “Killas Kill.”