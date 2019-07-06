Zion Williamson Wore The Custom Kyrie 4s He Rocked At Duke For His Summer League Debut

07.05.19 6 mins ago

Getty Image

Zion Williamson will suit up in a professional basketball game for the first time in his life on Friday night, and as such, hoops fans are overjoyed. The No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft will take the floor for the New Orleans Pelicans against his college pal, R.J. Barrett, and the New York Knicks at the annual Las Vegas Summer League.

The Thomas and Mack Center was jammed packed before the game even tipped off, as fans at the league’s summer showcase wanted to see the high-flying Duke superstar in person. A minor subplot to the game was Williamson’s sneaker choice, as he entered the game operating without being on any sneaker company’s list of sponsored athletes.

Williamson threw on a special pair of sneakers for the game: the custom Kyrie 4s he wore at Duke that read “Killas Kill.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike
TAGSNEW ORLEANS PELICANSNIKEzion williamson
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.03.19 2 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

07.02.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.02.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.02.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.01.19 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.28.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP