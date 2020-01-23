Zion Williamson Has Incredible Gator Skin ‘Bayou Boys’ Jordan 34s For His Debut

Zion Williamson will make his long-awaited NBA regular season debut on Wednesday night when the Pelicans host the Spurs on ESPN.

Williamson missed the first half of the season rehabbing from a meniscus injury that went beyond just getting his knee healthy and focused on his biomechanics in an effort to prevent future injuries as well. He arrives at a time when the Pelicans are starting to hit their stride, and that recent hot streak coupled with Zion’s return makes for a great deal of excitement in New Orleans.

For his debut, Williamson will break out a special pair of Jordan 34 PEs that feature a shiny gator skin pattern on the back half of the upper, with “Bayou Boys” inscribed on the heels. To say he’s going all-in on being in New Orleans with his season debut kicks would be an understatement.

Air Jordan 34 PEs for Zion's NBA debut 🐊 (via sneakercenter/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/UOFLRBX8gC — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 23, 2020

Zion and Luka Doncic are the new faces of Jordan Brand, and among the perks that comes along with that are special PEs like these. It’ll be interesting to see what comes next for Zion with Jordan, whether he’s simply the face of the Jordan numbered signature line or if he gets his own signature soon, but what we now know for sure is he and Jordan won’t be shy about making some over the top colorways.