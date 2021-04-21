Tuesday was a huge day for Zion Williamson. While the New Orleans Pelicans were unable to pick up a win in their game against the Brooklyn Nets, Williamson made waves earlier in the day by becoming the latest Jordan Brand athlete to get their own signature sneaker, the Jordan Zion 1.

It usually takes players a long time to get a signature kick, but Williamson is obviously someone Jordan believes is going to be a gigantic star, something that is easy to see when you watch his ultra-explosive style of ball. And after the Pelicans’ game, Williamson was asked about his family’s role in helping him get to that point, giving a heartfelt answer about his mother, his brother, and his stepfather for how they kept him motivated and sacrificed to help get him to where he is today.

Zion with a heartfelt response about the journey that led to his first signature shoe pic.twitter.com/h6pdsnkAft — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) April 21, 2021

“All those countless hours in the gym, all those dreams, all the wins, all the losses, the crazy journey, moving a lot, they saw something in me that I didn’t see in myself,” Williamson said. “I’m just forever grateful for that, I’m thankful for that. At any point, I could have been in a different situation where maybe I wasn’t playing basketball, or maybe I gave up on it, but they stuck with me. I’m forever grateful for that.”

Basketball fans, particularly ones in New Orleans, are certainly grateful for this, too.