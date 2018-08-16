Zion Williamson Had A Crazy Putback Dunk In His First Duke Game

The Zion Williamson experience at Duke is going to be, if nothing else, wildly entertaining.

Fans, scouts, and analysts are all over the map when it comes to the highly-touted prospect as it pertains to being a future NBA player, but for now he is a Duke Blue Devil and at 6’7, 285 pounds with a 40-inch vertical, he’s set to be one of the nation’s most exciting players. There are questions about his offensive versatility (namely his ability as a shooter) and what position he plays at the highest level given his height, but there is no question about his ridiculous athleticism.

Duke is in Canada this week, tipping their preseason off with a game against Ryerson, and, despite being back in R.J. Barrett’s home nation, it’s Zion that is stealing headlines. First, it was him one-upping Barrett with an insanely easy looking free throw line dunk in practice, and then in the first half of their exhibition with Ryerson, it was Williamson taking over with 21 points (Barrett had 16 of his own in the first half) including this absurd putback dunk.

