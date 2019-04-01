Zion Williamson Will Get A Massive Rookie Shoe Deal, But From Who?

Getty Image

Now that Duke’s NCAA Tournament run has come to an end, Zion Williamson can shift his attention to his NBA future. The star has yet to officially declare for the draft, but that’s a question of when rather than if.

He’s as much of a lock to go No. 1 in this summer’s draft as any player in recent history, which will make this May’s draft lottery a highly anticipated event. The winner is not just getting a tremendous player who has superstar potential, but they’re immediately getting one of the most recognizable basketball players in the world.

It’s not often that a college player has the name recognition that Zion does — aided by his unique first name — and he somehow managed to only make himself a bigger, more beloved player at Duke to build on the hype he had from putting out insane high school mixtapes. That also makes him an extremely valuable prospect for sneaker companies, who will be putting together massive offers for his services in an effort to have him in their gear for the start of his NBA career.