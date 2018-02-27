Zion Williamson Tears Down The Rim And Shows Off His Jumper In His Senior Highlight Reel

02.26.18

Zion Williamson is very good at doing entertaining stuff on a basketball court. The high school senior is as explosive of an athlete as you will find at this level, and whenever he steps on the court, Williamson is capable of doing things that can take your breath away thanks to his one-of-a-kid ups.

That usually manifests itself via an array of dunks that are crazy for anyone, let alone a teenager, to throw down during a basketball game, but every now and then, Williamson will go straight up and send an opponent’s shot into the stands. He can even make grabbing a rebound look entertaining, which is kind of incredible.

All of these skills are on display in the highlight video that encompassed his senior year of high school. It touches on all the usual highlights you expect out of Williamson, and even shows a few clips that address what many perceive to be his biggest weakness: the fact that he is never shown hitting jump shots.

