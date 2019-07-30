Zion Williamson Was ‘Shocked’ When He Learned That He’s An 81 In ‘NBA 2K20’

Associate Editor
07.30.19

Getty Image

 

The excitement for Zion Williamson’s rookie year in the NBA goes beyond just what he is capable of doing on the basketball court for an upstart New Orleans Pelicans squad. He’s already signed what is reportedly the most lucrative rookie sneaker contract in NBA history, putting pen to paper on a deal with Jordan Brand.

There’s also a whole lot of hype around what virtual Zion is going to do in NBA 2K20, because, well, athletes who are capable of doing video game-like things on the basketball court are usually really fun in actual video games. On Tuesday, Williamson’s rating in the game became public, and while he still has plenty of room for improvement, his rating caught him a touch off guard.

TOPICS#NBA 2k
TAGSNBA 2KNBA 2K20zion williamson
