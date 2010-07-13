Zydrunas Ilgauskas Follows LeBron To Miami

07.13.10 8 years ago 35 Comments

You didn’t think that Puppet LeBron was going to let Puppet Z stay in Cleveland all by himself? According to Herb Rudoy (Ilgauskas’ agent), the free agent center will be joining his ex-Cavs teammate to Miami, most likely for the veteran’s minimum of $1.4 million.

While Big Z isn’t going to make or break a championship in South Beach, his addition will definitely help the squad. Plus, there are rumors one of the NBA’s elder statesmen, Juwan Howard, could be next.

UPDATE: According to Brian Windhorst, Ilgauskas will receive a two-year contract with Heat worth $2.8 million, second year expected to be a player option.

