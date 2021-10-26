‘A Quiet Place’ Is Getting A Video Game With Exciting Potential

When A Quiet Place hit theaters in 2018 it was a huge hit thanks to its incredible cinematography, acting, and sound design. It was one of those movies that really captured people in a way they weren’t expecting. It also managed to get some really good scares in. Horror movies need to be unique sometimes and A Quiet Place did so perfectly. After a sequel in 2020, many fans have already been asking for a third movie.

While there’s still no word on when that trilogy sequel will be coming, we did get some information about an upcoming game that will be taking place in the same universe. With something as successful as A Quiet Place it only made sense to make a video game adaptation in that universe, but don’t worry it’s not a movie tie-in game. This is supposed to be its own story that will stand on its own. Via IGN.

“This first official video game set in the terrifying A Quiet Place universe will deliver an original story and gameplay that captures the compelling suspense, emotion and drama for which the series is famous,” said a statement from Saber Interactive. “The game is in development by iLLOGIKA, the Montreal-based studio with veteran talent from the Rainbow Six and Far Cry franchises, and published by Saber Interactive, the Embracer Group company behind the hit game World War Z and the upcoming Evil Dead: The Game.”

A Quiet Place has a universe that is ripe for original storytelling and the concept of forcing players to be quiet, or enact the wrath of horrifying monsters, is going to lead to some good scares. It also gives the developers an endless array of options to choose from. Stealth game? Action-horror? An open-world horror? By not constraining themselves to the movie, the developers are going to have an opportunity to be really creative with this world.

Right now there isn’t much more information on the game, besides an official website with a logo on it, but they’re aiming for 2022 so we should expect more information on it soon.