Better work on those archery skills because a new bow-wielding beast slayer is joining Genshin Impact. On Thursday, PlayStation, Guerrilla Games, and Genshin Impact developer miHoYo announced a major crossover between the companies — in the form of Horizon Zero Dawn protagonist Aloy joining the massively popular action RPG exclusively for players on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The limited time release is scheduled to launch with Genshin Impact‘s upcoming 2.1 update, which should hit sometime in August.

While the tweet made by PlayStation was fairly vague, miHoYo went into more detail about the collaboration in a blog post. According to the studio, “all Travelers who have reached Adventure Rank 20 or above will be able to obtain the event-exclusive 5-star character ‘Savior From Another World’ Aloy (Cryo) directly through in-game mail.” In addition, players above Adventure Rank 20 will also be able to obtain Aloy’s famous Predator Bow, which comes with a four-star rating as well as the move Strong Strike.

This event marks the first time Genshin Impact has teamed up with another studio and might very well be the first of many. Within six months of the game’s launch, Genshin Impact solidified itself as one of the most popular mobile games ever, having surpassed $1 billion in player spending. While Genshin has been criticized for it’s “gacha” mechanics, or selling addictive loot boxes containing random characters that improve player’s game play experience (if they can find them), the game has retained its popularity and is sure to grow with more crossover events.

(Via miHoYo)