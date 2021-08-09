When Athena started Twitch streaming it was for one sole purpose: she wanted to play Rocket League online. The idea of streaming anything else was a non-starter for her because she loved it that much. The game about rocket-powered cars playing soccer is an addictive escape from reality for some, but for her, it changed her entire life. That love has grown from a hobby to a career, and has led to some pretty amazing opportunities. It also eventually put her on the path to meet music duo smle, made up of Grammy-nominated electronic duo Ruben Cardenas and Lewis Martinee.

The pair love video games themselves, with Cardenas putting 2000 hours into Rocket League himself, and Martinee being a regular streamer on Twitch playing games like Overwatch and Valorant. It’s that love of video games that pushed the three to make a music video together, with Athena moving past streaming into singing on the track. It just made sense, with gaming being the bridge between worlds, as it often is.

Uproxx Edge got with all three to discuss how the song came together, their love of gaming (especially Rocket League), their Mad Max themed video, and more.

Chris Barnewall: What does this song and video mean to you?

Athena: Creating “Eternal” will forever be a pivotal moment in my life. Music has always been a huge passion of mine, and to be able to create something that has never been done before is unforgettable. I hope everyone can feel how much heart we have put into this song. Get excited for more future releases!

Cardenas: “Eternal” is a pretty special moment for us, Athena, and the music and gaming worlds. It’s the first time a Rocket League content creator pairs up with an artist who’s had in-game music to make a song specifically for the game. It’s been so fun getting everything together for this – from having some of the other top Rocket League content creators cameo in the video, to working closely with Monstercat and Psyonix to make this a major moment, has been nothing short of exciting. We hope those listening feel as energized as we are, because this one’s really special to us.

What led the three of you to decide to collaborate together?

Cardenas: So [I’m] a big fan of Rocket League and I’m always, you know, keeping my ear to the streets as far as all the creators and stuff and I would watch Athena here and obviously she’s into Rocket League but she sings as well. And I was kind of like, whoa, she sings well. One night I was popping in to [her Twitch] chat and started talking about music right when she was talking about music and she recognized us from our music before because she liked some of our music. And then we took a shot like “hey you want to do music together?”