What To Play: These Are The 10 Video Games To Play In October

Happy spooky month, everyone! For a long time, October was the period when AAA studios started dropping their biggest titles to be a part of the holiday release cycle. It’s also a very popular month for horror games or anything using a horror aesthetic to release. It feels seasonal with Halloween capping off the month and everyone seeking out scary games to stay on theme.

Of course, video games don’t really have a dead period anymore with major titles releasing throughout the calendar. Horror games definitely still come out during October, but they’re also pretty spread out throughout the year as well. It’s a bit of a bummer, because having those times of the year to anticipate big and/or seasonal titles seems like a thing of the past.

Of course, with all of that said, October 2021 is stacked with must-play games that everyone should be keeping an eye on.

Games With Gold – Xbox ONE, Xbox Series X/S

After a weaker September, Xbox came out strong for the month of October. Anyone looking to get their spooky fix will have two options to choose from with Resident Evil – Code: Veronica and Castlevania: Harmony of Despair. Both games are spin-offs from the main series, except Veronica was originally designed to be a sequel to Resident Evil 2. Both games each have a healthy amount of support behind them. Of course, not everyone gets down with the spooky during Halloween season, so there are alternative options like the parkour game Hover or the rhythm shooter game Aaero.

PlayStation Plus Games – PlayStation 4/PlayStation 5

The highly-acclaimed Mortal Kombat X alone makes this a month worth having a PS Plus Subcription. The other two games will depend on the taste of the player. Only golf fans are going to appreciate the details of PGA 2K21, while Hell Let Loose might appeal to anyone that wants a World War II FPS not called Battlefield or Call of Duty.

Metroid Dread – Nintendo Switch

It feels unreal to be saying this, but a new 2D Metroid game is releasing this month and it looks incredible. Metroid Dread is Samus’ first completely new 2D adventure in 19 years. Every trailer has given off the vibe that this game is going to continue with the horror themes of Metroid Fusion and take them even further. Every trailer feels more eerie than the last, but it also shows off the potential for some really fun action. This game has the potential to be one we’re talking about through the end of the year.

Far Cry 6 – PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Far Cry 6 is the latest game in the series and let’s just say there are some huge expectations for this one. Fans have been growing tiresome of the formula that was perfected in Far Cry 3 and have been asking for something new. Not only that, but this game has the added expectation of acknowledging the politics that inspires its story. Far Cry, along with developer Ubisoft, have always had a difficult time walking the line it wants to walk between video games and politics. Could Far Cry 6 finally be the one that nails it, or will it once again come off as a game that couldn’t decide what it wants to be?

Back 4 Blood – PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

We got a chance to play Back 4 Blood during its open beta period and came away feeling mixed on it. The game definitely gave us what we promised, which was more of the Left 4 Dead formula that its inspired by, but it felt like it was missing something. Back 4 Blood was supposed to be a game that enhanced the formula instead of just repeating it. There wasn’t too much new in that beta, but that was back in August. They’ve had time to fine-tune it and we really want to see what it’s going to look like as a final product. At worst, it’s going to be a fun zombie game to play for a few weeks.

The Jackbox Party Pack 8 – PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Switch