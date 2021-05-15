The next generation of the console wars is actually shaping up when it comes to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 exclusives, and this week, PlayStation fans got bad news when it came to a major Bethesda release on the horizon. While games like Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo will be a PS5 exclusive on consoles, Bethesda’s acquisition by Microsoft was bound to create Xbox exclusives and the first of those appears to be sci-fi epic Starfield.

According to reports, Starfield will be an Xbox exclusive, the first major move we’ve seen from games in development that align with Microsoft’s console over Sony’s latest hardware.

Starfield is exclusive to Xbox and PC. Period. This is me confirming that. https://t.co/j78Msk8nyG — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) May 15, 2021

We’ll likely hear much more about Starfield at the upcoming E3 later this summer, but it’s the first of what seems an inevitable slide of major Bethesda projects landing on Microsoft’s console (not to mention Microsoft-powered PCs) following the more than $7 billion acquisition of the company. Months into the PS5 and Xbox Series X era, we still haven’t seen many console exclusives shape the landscape for a variety of reasons. Games expected to be console launch titles saw delays, and the pandemic pushed things back further as making games became more difficult than ever.

Starfield, for example, was first announced in June 2018. And so far, we still have little more than a teaser trailer for the game and a GIF of its logo.

Starfield being exclusive to Xbox shouldn’t be a shock at this point, been saying it since September that you don’t acquire Bethesda and keep things the same. I’ve moved on to its imminent reveal and being the epic sci-fi RPG we all hope it will be pic.twitter.com/3V4y1NReHL — Parris (@vicious696) May 15, 2021

The news caused a lot of speculation about Sony’s console exclusives on the horizon and the endless battle between fans of either Microsoft of Sony’s consoles. Meanwhile, PC gamers simply watch the fight from the sidelines.

Watching Bethesda trending over the Starfield "news" like pic.twitter.com/TSITurUvUH — ℂ𝕒𝕡𝕥𝕒𝕚𝕟 ℙ𝕝𝕒𝕟𝕖𝕥𝕤 (@Capt_Planets) May 15, 2021

While nothing is official just yet, it all does raise the stakes a bit for E3 and Microsoft’s presentation there. Where hopefully, we learn more about when we’ll actually see some Series X/S exclusives actually reach consoles in the coming months.

[via VGC]