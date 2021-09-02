One of the most anticipated characters in Pokemon Unite has been Blastoise. Blastoise was surprisingly missing from the game at launch, despite being a playable character in the beta, while the other original starters like Venusaur and Charizard were there. The lack of Blastoise led to the same question every update that came and went without everyone’s favorite water blasting Pokemon.

Finally, on Wednesday, Pokemon Unite showed us Blastoise in all of his glory. He looked powerful, intense, and shockingly dapper? Yeah, nobody can really explain why but Blastoise is arriving to Pokemon Unite dressed similarly to the way Cam Newton came to a press conference one time.

They’re the same picture.

Once the excitement over Blastoise joining Unite had tampered down the focus of everyone immediately shifted to Blastoise’s outfit. Cam Newton comparison aside, Blastoise showed up to this game about fighting looking pretty well dressed. People took notice of Blastoise efforts.

EVERYONE LOOK AT THIS DAPPER LIL GENTLEMAN https://t.co/CnDvpGBIya — Werewolf Boyfriend🐺 (@UP_afterdark) September 1, 2021

Unfortunately, it’s hard to not find this entire outfit ridiculous considering the setting so he also had to get roasted as well. Comparisons from Dad to country lawyer were all thrown at our shoulder cannon’d friend.

Dadtoise in all of his "are ya winning son" ways https://t.co/24oJfDc5gy — Nick (@Anime10121) September 1, 2021

Blastoise is naught but a simple country lawyer but he suspects something untoward is happening in this here town https://t.co/2vZlZPPKLF — Nick Stellini (@StelliniTweets) September 2, 2021

Now what we will not stand for is accusations that Blastoise is up to anything illegal. This is an honest Pokémon looking for honest work…by fighting other Pokémon in an arena. Okay maybe not that honest.

Blastoise looking like he has several offshore bank accounts and only listens to Jimmy Buffett https://t.co/nOTG0w9GPQ — Klim (@FreakInASheet) September 2, 2021

uncle with a new job lookin, kings of comedy lookin ass https://t.co/Pq3QXiHuqc — austin walker (@austin_walker) September 2, 2021

Dear Pokémon Company, please make this outfit an unlockable during the next Pokémon Go community event. We all need our own dapper Blastoise in our lives.