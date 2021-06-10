Borderlands’ fan-favorite Tiny Tina is getting her own fantastical spin-off game with Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. The game was announced as a part of the Summer Games Fest Kickoff livestream, which started earlier today and is running on and off throughout the month. According to the trailer, this next chapter in the Borderlands saga will hit PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC in early 2022.

Based on the trailer, the gameplay looks very similar to the rest of the games in the Borderlands series, with fast-paced gunplay and loot galore. However, unlike Borderlands, in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands players will get the chance to create and customize their own characters. In addition, the game will feature a setting similar to the Tiny Tina DLC in Borderlands 2, which is based off the popular TTRPG Dungeons & Dragons and will allow players to take on dragons and all sorts of ferocious beasts. Gearbox has confirmed the game will have a full-length campaign as well as four-player co-op

If that’s not enough to get you pumped, Ashly Burch (who you might recognize as Rachel from Apple TV’s Mythic Quest) is returning to the world of Borderlands to voice Tiny Tina and is bringing with her series newcomers, and comedy legends, Andy Samberg, Wanda Sykes, and Will Arnett.