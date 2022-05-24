Surprising nobody, a new Call of Duty game will be released in 2022. First confirmed back in February, we’ve known for quite some time that a new game was on the way and that it would be a sequel to Modern Warfare. What we didn’t know was when exactly everyone would be able to get their hands on the next entry in the series.

On Tuesday, that detail was finally unveiled in a live-action trailer that saw a cargo ship with the face of Call of Duty campaign character, Ghost, displayed across the ship. The trailer also features the faces of other characters from the game’s campaign, also displayed in a cargo port setting, until finally at the end of the trailer we get the release date of October 28.

This is one of the more unique ways to unveil a game’s release date and artwork, mainly because it didn’t give us any actual gameplay to look at. Modern Warfare 2 has the potential to change the franchise formula and engine in a way that it sorely needs. Right now, the last handful of games has all used the same original engine that the first Modern Warfare game used in 2019. This has some benefits, such as allowing all of the games to sync well with the Call of Duty battle royale game, Warzone. However, because each game uses the same outline it has led to most of them dealing with a massive hacker problem.

With all that in mind, we were hoping that this next game was also going to represent a step forward for the franchise and give us something new. Unfortunately, gameplay details have been very scare so far so we’ll have to wait for more information to come out in the future.