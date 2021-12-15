What if Final Fantasy, but a kart racer? This has been done before, with Chocobo Racing on the PlayStation, but it’s receiving a sort of sequel sort of reboot with Chocobo GP on the Switch. Chocobo GP is a kart racing game and that means it’s going to have everything we expect out of that genre such as randomized items, drifting, and the potential to go from worst to first in a matter of moments. These are always fantastic party games because the wacky nature of them lets gamers of any skill level feel like they’re on an equal playing field.

We now at least know when this game is going to be coming out! On March 10, 2022, we’ll all have a new party game on our hands with Chocobo Racing GP. We’re curious to see how it will stack up against other kart racers including the dominant one, Mario Kart. That said, a niche community may be able to form around it and keep the game going even if it never gets as popular as the Mario Kart games of the world.

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Price: TBA

Release Date: March 10, 2022

Genre: Racing Game

Developer: Square Enix

Publisher: Square Enix

Rating: RP

Where can I buy this: Nintendo eShop

Single Player: Yes

Multiplayer: Yes

Early Access: No

Microtransactions: Unknown